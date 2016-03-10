Kadavar premiere Pale Blue Eyes video

Kadavar have launched a video for Pale Blue Eyes. The track is taken from their third album Berlin, the follow-up to 2013’s Abra Kadavar.

“We wrote the song Pale Blue Eyes after visiting the Salton Sea on our first trip through the United States, playing the stage of the infamous ‘Range’ at the Slab City Prom 2013,” says frontman Christoph “Lupus” Lindemann. ”Slab City or ‘The Slabs’ is a snowbird campsite in the Californian Sonora Desert 156 miles northeast of San Diego, where RV-people, outlaws and squatters from across North America formed a wild and lawless ‘city’ from debris around the famous and colorful Salvation Mountain built by Leonard Knight in the 1980s.

“There are no rules in the slabs (besides ‘Don’t be an asshole’) and during one of those memorable Slab City nights, we found ourselves dancing around the fire alongside this wild desert bunch, dressed in discarded ball gowns and watching the sunrise from atop the Salvation Mountain. This song, an ode to ‘a mysterious lady with pale blue eyes’, is actually about cross-dressing drummer Tiger in his purple dress, looking so fine…”

The video follows Slab City resident Mopard the Wizard of East Jesus on one of his walks through the desert.

Berlin is available online now.

