Justin Hayward reveals All The Way UK tour dates

Justin Hayward will play eight shows across the UK in September

Moody Blues man Justin Hayward has revealed details of his upcoming All The Way UK tour.

He’ll play a total of eight intimate dates throughout September, where he’ll perform tracks from his solo career, along with a selection of Moody Blues favourites.

Mike Dawes will open for Hayward at all shows.

Hayward says: “I'm always so thrilled to have the opportunity to tour in the UK, particularly at this time in in my career when no one knows what the future holds.

“I’m bringing my ‘songwriting' guitars from home on the road with me, so the gigs will have the feel and sound of my music room along with the vibe I was feeling as I wrote the songs.

“I look forward to singing and playing new songs and old songs, particularly Forever Autumn, which I only get to perform in my solo show, and also to tell the real stories behind all the songs and the events that surrounded them at the time.”

Hayward adds: “It's a joy to share a stage with such wonderful young and inspiring talents as Mike Dawes – one of a new generation of brilliant young guitar masters who is worth the price of admission alone – and Julie Ragins, a truly exceptional musician and singer.

“She and I have shared stages all over the world for many years, loving the music we play, both with the Moody Blues and solo. I look forward to seeing you on the road.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday (February 8) from 9am.

Justin Hayward All The Way 2019 UK tour

Sep 08: Edinburgh Assembly Rooms

Sep 10: Birmingham Town Hall

Sep 11: Swindon Wyvern Theatre

Sep 12: London Union Chapel

Sep 15: High Wycombe Swan

Sep 16: Bury St Edmunds Apex

Sep 17: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Sep 18: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion