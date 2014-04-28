Judas Priest unveil new song and upcoming album title

We're bloody excited about this one. Rob Halford and the gang are getting ready to release the follow-up to 2008's Nostradamus and to whet our ears and make us giddy they're streaming a new track. Turn it up loud.

Redeemer Of Souls

The brand new track has just been posted on the official Judas Priest website with the message: “We are revved up and ready to UNLEASH the PRIEST one more time for our metal fans around the world – so here’s a track for you to listen to entitled Redeemer Of Souls from our new album of the same title.”

Redeemer Of Souls will be released 14 July in the UK, 15 July in the US. Head over here for more information.

