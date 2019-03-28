Journey share live Don’t Stop Believin’ video from landmark Japanese show

Journey have released a live video showcasing their classic track Don’t Stop Believin’.

The performance has been lifted from the band’s upcoming DVD and Blu-ray Live In Japan 2017: Escape + Frontiers, which is set to arrive tomorrow (March 29).

It’ll launch on DVD, Blu-ray, DVD/2CD and Blu-ray/2CD via Eagle Rock Entertainment and documents their show at Tokyo’s Budokan in 2017, where they played material from their 1981 album Escape and 1983's Frontiers.

Journey released a video for Separate Ways last month.

A statement on the release reads: “Kicking off the two-hour set with Don't Stop Believin’, Journey kicks into high gear, presenting a set not just of their hits, but deep album cuts like Escape's Lay It Down and Frontiers’ Back Talk, which haven't been played live since the albums' original touring cycles.”

Find further details on Live In Japan 2017: Escape + Frontiers below.

Live In Japan 2017: Escape + Frontiers

DVD

1. Don't Stop Believin' Intro

2. Don't Stop Believin'

3. Stone In Love

4. Who's Crying Now

5. Keep On Runnin'

6. Still They Ride

7. Escape

8. Lay It Down

9. Dead Or Alive

10. Neal Schon Guitar Solo

11. Mother, Father

12. Jonathan Cain Piano Solo

13. Open Arms

14. Separate Ways Intro

15. Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)

16. Send Her My Love

17. Chain Reaction

18. After The Fall

19. Faithfully

20. Edge Of The Blade

21. Steve Smith Drum Solo

22. Back Talk

23. Frontiers

24. Rubicon

25. La Raza del Sol

26. Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin'