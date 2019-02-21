Watch Journey’s stirring live performance of Separate Ways

Journey have released a video showcasing their performance of Separate Ways.

The footage has been taken from the band’s upcoming package Live In Japan 2017: Escape + Frontiers, which was recorded at Tokyo’s famous Budokan.

It’ll launch on DVD, Blu-ray, DVD/2CD and Blu-ray/2CD on March 29 via Eagle Rock Entertainment and documents the special show where Journey played material from their 1981 album Escape and 1983's Frontiers.

Check out the video below.

A statement on the release reads: “These albums, which produced eight top 40 singles combined, have sold nearly 20 million copies worldwide, and cemented the San Francisco band's music in the cultural zeitgeist.

“Kicking off the two-hour set with Don't Stop Believin’, Journey kicks into high gear, presenting a set not just of their hits, but deep album cuts like Escape's Lay It Down and Frontiers’ Back Talk, which haven't been played live since the albums' original touring cycles.”

Journey guitarist Neal Schon will return to the stage tomorrow night in Jackson and on Saturday in Oakland on his Journey Through Time shows.

Last month, he extended an open invitation to former Journey vocalist Steve Perry to join him.

Live In Japan 2017: Escape + Frontiers

DVD

1. Don't Stop Believin' Intro

2. Don't Stop Believin'

3. Stone In Love

4. Who's Crying Now

5. Keep On Runnin'

6. Still They Ride

7. Escape

8. Lay It Down

9. Dead Or Alive

10. Neal Schon Guitar Solo

11. Mother, Father

12. Jonathan Cain Piano Solo

13. Open Arms

14. Separate Ways Intro

15. Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)

16. Send Her My Love

17. Chain Reaction

18. After The Fall

19. Faithfully

20. Edge Of The Blade

21. Steve Smith Drum Solo

22. Back Talk

23. Frontiers

24. Rubicon

25. La Raza del Sol

26. Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin'