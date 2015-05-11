Jonny Craig lines up solo UK tour

Former Dance Gavin Dance singer Jonny Craig has announced a solo UK tour for September.
Craig, who also previously worked with Emarosa and currently fronts US band Slaves, will kick off his jaunt in Nottingham on September 1, with shows set up around England and one each in Scotland and Wales.
He says: “Hey UK, I’m coming back for you. Stoked to make it back there. Tickets are on sale now.”
JONNY CRAIG UK TOUR 2015
01 Sep: Nottingham Rock City Basement
02 Sep: Sheffield Corporation
03 Sep: Glasgow Classic Grand
04 Sep: Manchester Sound Control
07 Sep: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach
09 Sep: London Dingwalls
10 Sep: Brighton The Haunt