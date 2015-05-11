Jonny Craig lines up solo UK tour

Former Dance Gavin Dance singer Jonny Craig has announced a solo UK tour for September.

Craig, who also previously worked with Emarosa and currently fronts US band Slaves, will kick off his jaunt in Nottingham on September 1, with shows set up around England and one each in Scotland and Wales.

He says: “Hey UK, I’m coming back for you. Stoked to make it back there. Tickets are on sale now.”

JONNY CRAIG UK TOUR 2015

01 Sep: Nottingham Rock City Basement

02 Sep: Sheffield Corporation

03 Sep: Glasgow Classic Grand

04 Sep: Manchester Sound Control

07 Sep: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

09 Sep: London Dingwalls

10 Sep: Brighton The Haunt