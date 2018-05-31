Jonestown release new video for The People's Temple

Jonestown are premiering their new video for The People's Temple exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The song is taken from the band's upcoming album DYATLOV, the follow-up to 2016's Aokigahara.

“The People’s Temple is about how religion and politics seem to only separate people from one another, destroying all common ground and humanity," vocalist Harley Anderson tells Metal Hammer. "We’re all guilty of it in some way, believing we are somehow superior because of our opinions. Ironically though, it seems our fighting and disagreement somehow unites us in our own blind stupidity. The majority of us are metaphorically running hand in hand and jumping straight into oblivion."

The People's Temple is the first single to be taken from the band's forthcoming album. Speaking on the Jonestown Facebook page, the band say they have been working on the new record since the release of Aokigahara.

As reported on Metal Hammer last year, DYATLOV was recorded with Daniel Kerr at Avenue Studios.

Jonestown are playing three UK shows in June, supported by This Is Turin.

14 Jun: Birmingham, Subside

15 Jun: Lancaster, The Bobbin

17 Jun: London, The Black Heart