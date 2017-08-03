Jonestown release new video for Borderline

Brighton death metal bruisers Jonestown are premiering their new video for Borderline exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The new single is taken from the band’s debut album Aokigahara, released last year via Siege Music.

Speaking to Metal Hammer about the meaning behind the song, guitarist Craig Radford tells us that “Borderline is about the everyday war within oneself and the fact that sometimes it’s okay to embrace the sense of abandon and just disappear over the horizon.

“Compared to the rest of Aokigahara it’s quite a deep song, but like most of the lyrics on the album, it is ultimately redemptive.”

The band are heading into the studio in October to record their second album with Daniel Kerr at Avenue Studios.

Aokigaraha is available to buy now from Bandcamp.

New Noise: Jonestown