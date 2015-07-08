Jones recalls Mastodon Brent's Ozzfest poop stunt

Former Killswitch Engage frontman Howard Jones recalls seeing Mastodon thrown off the Ozzfest bill as a result of guitarist Brent Hinds trying to poop in a sink.

According to Jones – who now fronts Devil You Know – Hinds took his usual wild antics to new extremes at Ozzfest 2005. While allegedly in the midst of a mushroom trip, Hinds stripped naked backstage and was caught propped up on a sink by security guards. As a result of what followed, Mastodon were ousted from the event.

Jones tells The Jasta Show (via The PRP): “Ozzfest was always glorious, man. Like the time we got there really early and Brent from Mastodon was on mushrooms and he’s just banging on our bus, our bus driver comes and just pushes him away. He’s just like ‘Killswitch wake up.’ and the driver pushes him away.

“Apparently Brent started running around naked and then he ran into like the men’s bathroom and security jumped on him, because when they saw him, he’s naked and he’s standing on top of the sink trying to crap in it.

“He runs, pushes through them and they’re like, ‘Stop, stop.’ And he waits and then squats and just projectiles everywhere. Needless to say, they did not play that day.”

Colourful character Hinds recently revealed that he hates heavy metal and keeps trying to steer Mastodon away from the genre. Last month the band appeared in an episode of hit HBO series Game Of Thrones and issued a promo for the track Asleep In The Deep.

