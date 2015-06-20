Mastodon launch promo for Asleep In The Deep

Mastodon have released a video for their track Asleep In The Deep.
The song is taken from latest album Once More ‘Round The Sun and the video – which stars a curious cat – was masterminded by artist Skinner, who was responsible for the album’s eye-catching cover art.
Skinner says: “This concept was birthed out of my curiosity about what a cat really does at night while we are asleep. Where do they go? Cats have a very mysterious myth to them and I thought it would be cool to explore that, as little nocturnal heroes.
“I decided to put a sort of Joseph Campbell hero myth spin on it and add some Jodorowsky psychedelia as well. I’m more than excited about the way it came out. I love it.”
Mastodon have released an online exclusive bundle to celebrate the video premiere. It includes an Asleep In The Deep t-shirt and movie-style poster.
The band will play a number of live dates over the summer:
Jun 20: Vitoria Recinto Mendizabala , Spain
Jun 22: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland
Jun 24: Alzette Rockhal Esch Sur, Luxembourg
Jun 26: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland
Jun 27: Cork Savoy, Ireland
Jun 28: Belfast Ulster Hall, Northern Ireland
Jul 01: Malmo KB Hall, Sweden
Jul 02: Rosklide Festival, Denmark
Jul 03: Turku Ruisrock, Finland
Aug 07: Montreal Parc Jean Drapeau, Canada
Aug 12: Oya Festival, Norway
Aug 14: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze, Germany
Aug 15: Elb-Riot Festival, Germany
Aug 16: Dornbirn Conrad Sohm, Austria
Aug 18: Koln Essigfabrik, Germany
Aug 19: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany
Aug 20: Hasselt Festivalpark Kiewit , Belgium
Aug 21: Pukkelpop Festival, Belgium
Aug 25: Saint Petersburg SKK Arena, Russia
Aug 27: Moscow Olimpiyskiy Arena, Russia
Aug 29: Reading Festival, UK
Aug 30: Leeds Festival Leeds, UK
Aug 31: Istanbul 100% Metal Headbangers, Turkey
Sep 02: Thessaloniki Principal Theater Club, Greece
Sep 03: Athens Gazi Hall Entertainment Stage, Greece
Sep 05: Reykjavik Rokkjötnar, Iceland
Sep 25: Rock In Rio, Brazil
Sep 27: Sao Paulo Anhembi, Brazil
Sep 28: Comes Louder Festival, Chile