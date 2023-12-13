Jonathan Hulten shares poignant and reflective stand-alone single The Well

Tribulation guitarist Jonathan Hulten has shared a brand new, stand-along single, The Well, which you can listen to below.

The Swedish left-field progger, who has drawn comparisons with Sufjan Stevens, Nick Drake and John Martyn right through to his contemporaries in Anna von Hausswolff and Chelsea Wolfe, released his debut album Chants From Another Place in 2020 and followed it with the re-worked tracks of The Forest Sessions in 2022.

"The Well is referring to a place in our minds of complete calm and peace,' Hulten explains. "In this song it has the form of a body of water - be it a lake, a spring or a well. Its undisturbed surface symbolises presence and detachment at the same time, a balance of stillness on which we can call upon and reminisce in our times of distress. In the end, the water is a mirror that reflects back upon us the tranquillity it contains. Because” the water is you."

Hulten has also announced that he will be special guest to Myrkur on her upcoming UK/EU tour in April 2024.

"I’m happy to announce that I’ll be opening for the magical Myrkus on her European tour in April 2024," he adds.

Myrkur UK/EU tour dates April 2024:

Apr 4: GER Berlin Heimathafen

Apr 5: GER Hamburg Ubel & Gefährlich

Apr 6: BEL Gent De Vooruit

Apr 7: NED Utrecht TivoliVredensburg-Pandora

Apr 9: UK Manchester Academy 2

Apr 10: UK London Islington Assembly Hall

Apr 12: FRA Paris L’Alhambra

Apr 13: SWI Aarau Kiff

Apr 14: ITA Milano Alcatraz

Apr 16: AUS Vienna Arena

Apr 17: HUN Budapest A38

Apr 18: POL Krakow Kamienna12

Apr 19: POL Poznan 2progi

Apr 20: GER Dresden Ballsaal

Get tickets.