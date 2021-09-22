Listen to Chelsea Wolfe's haunting cover of Joni Mitchell's Woodstock

Chelsea Wolfe has streamed a new and previously unreleased cover of Joni Mitchell's 1970 song Woodstock, which you can listen to below. The haunting new version of the song was recorded during sessions for Wolfe's 2019 album Birth Of Violence.

“While preparing for the Birth Of Violence tour, I was watching a lot of Joni Mitchell videos," Wolfe explains. "A 1966 Canadian performance that I found of hers ended up inspiring the video for my song Highway. One night after working on the live set, Ben and I were hanging out and I was just letting the Joni videos roll. Woodstock came on and I started singing along. After that I simply asked Ben if he’d be into covering it with me for the tour, and we just went back into the studio and started working it out. The cover came together quite naturally and it was a treat to play on stage every night. Joni is obviously such a big inspiration to this side of my music, so it felt right to pay tribute to her.”

At the same time Wolfe has also released the previously unreleased Green Altar, again from the Birth Of Violence sessions, and which you can also hear below.

“Green Altar is a cherished song that unfortunately didn’t make it onto the album," she adds. "It’s a love song I wrote after finding out that my dear friends (artist) Bill Crisafi and (designer) Hogan McLaughlin were engaged. I envisioned them getting married in a lush, green outdoor space outside of some majestic castle ruins.”