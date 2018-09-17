Jon Hiseman tribute show set for London

Late Colosseum, Colosseum II, JCM and Graham Bond Organisation member Jon Hiseman will be honoured at a special tribute show in London early next year.

The influential drummer, songwriter and producer died at the age of 73 in June this year. Now his family and friends will gather at the city’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on February 2 to celebrate Hiseman’s life and work.

Guitarist Clem Clempson says: “Colosseum’s farewell show at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in February 2015 was a very emotional evening.

“The musicians gave one of the most heartfelt performances of their 46 years together. I’m sure this concert, in loving memory of Jon, is going to be even more special in that respect.”

The show will feature Clempson, vocalist Chris Farlowe, bassist Mark Clarke, organist Dave Greenslade, guitarist James Litherland, bassist Tony Reeves and keyboardist Don Airey, who will perform Colosseum and JCM tracks from the last 40 years.

Throughout Hiseman’s career, he worked with his wife, saxophonist Barbara Thompson, and regularly played in her jazz fusion outfit Paraphernalia.

Paraphernalia will be joined on the night by the National Youth Jazz Orchestra, while Hiseman’s daughter Ana Gracey Hiseman will open the show.

She’ll play tracks from her new album Wicked Games and give a few pop songs a jazz makeover.

Ana says: “My dad saw the best in everybody and championed the talents of others all his life.

“He was my greatest fan and I know he’d get a big kick out of me opening his tribute show and to see Paraphernalia once again performing my mum’s music, which was always a source of great joy and pride for him.

“It’s comforting to know that for one last time he will bring together all those who admired, respected and were inspired by him during a lifetime of dedication to music. Dad, the beat goes on.”

Proceeds from the concert will go towards The Cure Parkinson’s Trust.