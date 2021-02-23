Jon Anderson's Animation to get remastered reissue

Jon Anderson's 1982 solo album Animation is to be reissued in April. A newly expanded, remastered version of Animation will be released through Esoteric Recordings on April 30.

Animation was the former Yes singer's third solo album, following on from 1976's Olias Of Sunhillow and 1980's Song Of Seven, both of which have also been reissued by Esoteric Recordings.

The album was recorded throughout 1981 during Jon’s first hiatus from Yes. Working with co-producer Neil Kernon and a host of talented musicians such as David Sancious, Jack Bruce, Simon Phillips, Chris Rainbow, Clem Clempson and more Anderson created an album that absorbed the latest electronic instrument technology whilst retaining an ambitious and progressive edge.

Animation reachedNo. 43 in the UK album charts upon its release by Polydor Records in June 1982 and spawned two UK singles, of which the non-album track Spider acted, strangely, as a B-side to both releases.

The new Esoteric Recordings edition has been newly re-mastered from the original Polydor Records master tapes and is expanded to include the single B-side track Spider and restores the original album artwork in a digipack. The booklet also features a new essay with an exclusive interview with Anderson.

(Image credit: Jon Anderson)

Jon Anderson: Animation

1. Olympia

2. Animation

3. Surrender

4. All In A Matter Of Time

5. Unlearning (The Dividing Line)

6. Boundaries

7. Pressure Point

8. Much Better Reason

9. All God's Children

10. Spider