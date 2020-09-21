Jon Anderson's Song Of Seven to get remastered reissue

Former Yes singer Jon Anderson will have a remastered and expanded reissue of his 1980 solo album Song Of Seven released through Esoteric Recordings on November 27.

Song Of Seven was second solo effort, following on from the 1976 release of his hallowed Olias Of Sunhillow. Recorded with a full band, The New Life Band (which featured Morris Pert (drums), Ronnie Leahy (keyboards), Jo Partridge (guitar) and Barry DeSouza (percussion)), Song Of Seven also featured notable guest appearances from Jack Bruce, Simon Phillips, Ian Bairnson, Clem Clempson and Johnny Dankworth.

Song Of Seven was a UK top forty hit upon its release by Atlantic Records in November 1980 and spawned a solo tour which established Jon Anderson as a regarded artist in his own right.

The new edition has been newly remastered from the original Atlantic Records master tapes and is expanded to include two rare US single edits previously unreleased on CD and restores the original album artwork in a digipak. The booklet also features a new essay with an exclusive interview with Jon Anderson.

(Image credit: Jon Anderson)

Jon Anderson: Song Of Seven

1. For You, For Me

2. Some Are Born

3. Don't Forget (Nostalgia)

4. Heart Of The Matter

5. Hear it

6. Everybody Loves You

7. Take Your Time

8. Days

9. Song Of Seven

10. Some Are Born (US single promo edited version)

11. Heart Of The Matter (short version)