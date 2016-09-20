Architects grateful for fan support since Tom Searle's death

Architects drummer Dan Searle has thanked fans who have attended the band’s first shows since the death of bandmate and brother Tom.

Guitarist Tom Searle died last month at the age of 28 after a three-year battle with cancer and the band are on the road in Australia playing their first dates without him.

While he admits the shows have been “enormously emotional,” Dan Searle says Architects made the right decision to get back to work.

He says: “We’re 4/7ths of our way through our first tour since Tom passed away and we’re slowly adjusting to the new reality and finding our feet more with each passing day.

“There’s been some enormously emotional moments for us on this tour, both on and off stage, but we’re glad to be here and we can honestly say that coming to Australia was the right thing to do.

“Anyone who has experienced a big loss in their lives will know that grief comes in waves and it can hit at any given moment, so it’s a bit of a lottery as to where our heads are at each night but we’re getting through it, sticking together and working through it one day at a time.

“Thank you to everyone who has watched and supported us at each show. The band faded into the background for a long period of time and this tour has been a great reminder as to why we love doing this so much.”

After Tom Searle’s death, a JustGiving page was set up to raise funds for the Martlets Hospice in Hove where he was cared for in his final days.

Parkway Drive frontman Winston McCall was among the first to pay tribute to Searle, saying he was a “nice guy” who didn’t compromise on his music he created, leaving behind a “powerful” legacy.

Architects’ Tom Searle was a true innovator – and a fighter to the end