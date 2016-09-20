Vince Neil battery trial date pushed back

Ex Motley Crue singer Vince Neil has had his battery trial date pushed back to next month.

Neil is accused of misdemeanour battery after an incident in Las Vegas in April, which included actor Nicolas Cage and comedian Carrot Top.

An autograph hunter claims that the singer grabbed her by the hair when she approached the party at the Aria Casino-Hotel earlier this year.

Neil pleaded not guilty to the incident and the case was due to go to court on September 19. However, his lawyer Richard Schonfeld told a judge that a key defence witness wasn’t available this week. As a result, the trial will now begin on October 20.

Neil didn’t appear in court when his plea was entered in July. His representative, David Chesnoff, said: “We’re going to do our own investigation, which we’ve already started. I ask people not to prejudge situations until all the facts come out.”

If convicted, Neil faces a maximum jail time of six months.

At the time of the alleged incident, TMZ released a video showing Cage restraining Neil, with Cage saying: “Stop this shit now.” The incident with the woman wasn’t shown.

Motley Crue wrapped up their final show in Los Angeles on December 31. Neil is currently working on his fourth solo album and hinted he could tour on the back of the material.

