Jon Anderson opens up musical vaults for Patreon

Former Yes singer Jon Anderson has announced he is launching his own Patreon service, opening up his personal musical vaults to fans, offering access to unreleased music and videos, live events and more.

"I am thrilled to embark on this journey with you as I create the next chapter of my life's work," Anderson says. "After years of dealing with the runaround of big record labels, I have decided to partner with you, as those of you who enjoy my work have always been my greatest support and inspiration. There are many great projects I have been working on including lots of new music, paintings, a book, and short stories. Your patronage will allow me to continue my work and will offer you priceless access."

There are three different levels of membership, each bringing their own access to unique material:

Silver -£8/$10 PER MONTH

* Early Access to Songs and Projects, Livestreams of Rehearsals and Events

* Behind-the-scenes Videos of the Creative Process

* Membership to Private Community of Supporters

* Early Ticket Access to Select Performances

* Access to General Archives

Gold - £38.50/$50 PER MONTH

* All Benefits of Silver Patrons

* Access to Jon’s Select Archives

* Monthly Live Q&A to AMA (Ask Me Anything)

* Surprise Gifts Throughout the First Year of Patronage

Platinum - £77/$100 PER MONTH

* All Benefits of Silver and Gold Patrons

* Access to Jon’s Gold Vault Archives

* Surprise Gifts Throughout the First Year of Patronage

* Pre-release previews of Jon’s work

* Access to Participate in Jon’s Opus Puzzle

