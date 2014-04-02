John Payne's Asia To Release Covers Album

Asia featuring John Payne are gearing up to release a prog covers album entitled Recollections, featuring their take on tracks written by King Crimson, Yes, Alan Parsons Project, Camel and others.

The idea came from a recent residency in Las Vegas, where Payne delivered a show called Raiding The Rock Vault. It started as a solo project but soon included the whole band – not to be confused with Asia.

The frontman says: “It seemed logical in the end to be an Asia Featuring John Payne record. This band has always been about talented and inventive players.

“The focus is on great musicianship with songs that have real hooks, and that’s why it was such a refreshing challenge. We’d add slight twists so we could do our own thing without ruining the originals. We wanted to show that respect.”

Parsons liked the new version of Eye In The Sky so much he got involved in the covers process. “I called him and he told me to get to a keyboard immediately,” Payne says. “He was like, ‘There’s a harmony I always wanted to put in the song that I’d love for you to do in the chorus.’ He played me the melody over the phone, and I dropped in the harmony. It was a great moment to get the original artist’s input.”

He says of the project: “This is the culmination of many years of work, and a nod to my influences. I hope everyone enjoys our versions of these ‘Best of British’ gems.”

Recollections will be released on April 14 via CardoTunes.

Tracklist

01: Sirius (Alan Parsons Project)

02: Eye In The Sky (Alan Parsons Project)

03: It Can Happen (Yes)

04: Court of the Crimson King (King Crimson)

05: Highways of the Sun (Camel)

06: I Know You’re Out There Somewhere (The Moody Blues)

07: Rock And Roll Star (Barclay James Harvest

08: Nothing to Lose (UK)

09: Locomotive Breath (Jethro Tull)

10: Lucky Man (Emerson Lake & Palmer)