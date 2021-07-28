John Mitchell teases new project The Kite Experiment

John Mitchell has teased an upcoming new project, The Lighthouse Experiment and you can wacth a teaser video below.

The project sees Mitchell hooking up with Chris Hargrave of electro-rock duo Fishtank. Mitchell has previously worked with Fishtank singer Talitha Giusti. Former Frost* and current Steve Hackett and Trifecta drummer Craig Blundell, also features.

"I wanted to write with Chris because the music he comes up with is much more ambient and chordally different to mine and his guitar style is very different to mine. I didn’t play any guitar on this EP," Mitchell explains. 'My go to long term collaborator Craig Blundell plays drums on the EP. We’re putting it out as a digital only release to begin with on bandcamp on Friday."

You can view the artwork and tracklisting for the Atmospherics EP below.

(Image credit: The Kite Experiment)

The Kite Experiment: Atmospherics

1. Temple Road

2. The Bridge

3. Alpha Omega

4. Domus

5. The Long Roads