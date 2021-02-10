John Mitchell covers Gotye's Somebody That I Used To Know in new video

Lonely Robot's John Mitchell has recorded a video of him covering Gotye's Somebody That I Used To Know, which you can watch below. The song, which was a Number One hit for Belgian/Australian singer Gotye in 2011, taken from his Making Mirrprs album, is a duet with Rebecca Need-Menear from the electronic rock duo Avanae.

"This is a cover version of a song I love very much from about ten years ago by a chap called Gotye," Mitchell explains. "It features my good friend Becca from the band Anavae in our third Youtube collaboration together. Becca is also responsible for editing the video, so I apologise to her for my dreadful non focussing camera footage."

Lonely Robot released their fourth album, Feelings Are Good, through InsideOut Music last summer. Mitchell has previously released solo covers of The Police's Message In A Bottle and It Bites' Ghosts on his YouTube channel.