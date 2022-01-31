John McLaughlin releases live video for El Hombre Que Sabià from new Montreux live release

You can watch a live clip of El Hombre Que Sabià from the upcoming John McLaughlin live album John McLaughlin: The Montreux Years, which will be released through a collaboration between BMG and the festival on March 4.

Compiled by McLaughlin himself, the album is a collection of his finest performances at the Montreux Jazz Festival between 1978 and 2016. Restored and mastered, the recording will be available in multi-format configurations, including superior audiophile heavy weight vinyl, CD and on streaming services, in superlative HD audio.

"To speak about The Montreux Jazz Festival brings back so many wonderful memories," explains McLaughlin. "But since my association goes back to 1971, we are looking at 50 years of history! Whether it’s the different incarnations of the Mahavishnu Orchestra, Shakti, The One Truth Band, The Free Spirits, The Heart of Things, Carlos Santana or with the late great Paco de Lucia, the list goes on and on.

"Not only all my musical performances at Montreux, but all my other visits to see my dear friend Claude Nobs the founder, my friends of the festival, join jam sessions, go hiking in the fabulous countryside around that lovely town. Montreux is a big part of my life’s musical and personal history and to share this selection of my performances on this recording makes me truly happy."

At the same time, McLaughlin has announced a run of German (and one Swiss) dates for March. He will play:

Mar 3: GER Schwetzingen, Wollfabrik

Mar 5: GER Neunkirchen/Saar, Neue Gablasehalle

Mar 7: GER Hannover, Theatre Am Aegi

Mar 8: GER Dresden, Alter Schlachthof

Mar 11: GER Dortmund, Konzerthaus

Mar 13: SWI Basel, Volkshaus

Mar 15: GER Bielefeld, Rudolf-Oetker-Halle

Mar 16: GER Bremem, Die Glocke

Mar 17: GER Berlin, Admiralspalast

Mar 19: GER Ludwigshafen, Feierbendhaus

Mar 21: GER Munchen, Prinzregententheater

(Image credit: BMG)

John McLaughlin: John McLaughin: The Montreux Years

1. Radio Activity (Live – Montreux Jazz Festival 1984)

2. Nostalgia (Live – Montreux Jazz Festival 1984)

3. Acid Jazz (Live - Montreux Jazz Festival 1998)

4. David (Live – Montreux Jazz Festival 1987)

5. Sing Me Softly of the Blues (Live – Montreux Jazz Festival 1995)

6. Florianapolis (Live - Montreux Jazz Festival 1987)

7. El Hombre Que Sabià (Live – Montreux Jazz Festival 2016)