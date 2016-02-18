Elvin Bishop, John Mayall to enter Blues Hall Of Fame

Elvin Bishop, John Mayall, Eddy Clearwater, Jimmy Johnson and the Memphis Jug Band have been named as this year’s inductees into the Blues Hall Of Fame.

They’ll be recognised at a ceremony in Memphis, Tennessee, on May 4 – the night before the 37th annual Blues Music Awards.

The artists were voted in by a panel of “blues scholars and industry veterans.” The Hall Of Fame say: “Each of these musicians has carved his place in blues history.

“Bishop’s beginnings with the Paul Butterfield Blues Band to his more recent recognition for the 2015 Blues Music Awards Song Of The Year have elevated him to the highest stature in blues music.

“Clearwater, Johnson, and Mayall each boast careers that have spanned more than a half century, and their talent has not waned as they each continue to produce music and to perform for devoted audiences. The Memphis Jug Band’s music crossed the racial divides of the first half of the 20th century and inspired many musicians to follow in their footsteps.”

Musical honours go to celebrated 1957 compilation album Blues In The Mississippi Night, plus Mamie Smith’s Crazy Blues, Jimmy Rogers’ That’s All Right, Billy Boy Arnold’s I Wish You Would, Johnny Moore and the Three Blazers’ Merry Christmas Baby and Leroy Carr and Scrapper Blackwell’s Blues Before Sunrise.

Malaco Records partners Tommy Couch Sr and Wolf Stephenson are to be inducted for their contribution to the genre since 1976. Jeff Todd Titon’s book Early Downhome Blues: A Musical And Cultural Analysis is this year’s literary entry.

