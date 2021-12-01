John Hackett announces live dates for 2022

John Hackett has announced a return to live activity with a series of live dates for 2022. These will be the first live dates Hackett has undertaken since the release of his solo album The Piper Plays His Tune in November 2020.

"Starting in December at Trading Boundaries I shall be back on stage for some acoustic shows with my brother Steve and his merry band of virtuosi," Hackett reveals. "Then turning the volume up a bit the John Hackett Band join with the Blackheart Orchestra for a gig in Oundle.



"In January 2022 I’m pleased to say JHB will kick off the new year with an appearance at the Giants of Rock Festival in Minehead followed by various festivals and concerts sharing the stage with some exceptionally talented folk. For full details please scroll down to the bottom of the page. Just one thing… to give venues the confidence that shows will go ahead, please do book well in advance if you possibly can."

John Hackett and band will play:

Dec 11/12: Fletchling Trading Boundaries as guest with Steve Hackett (tickets)

Dec 18: Oundle Victoria Hall (w/Blackheart Orchestra) (tickets)

Jan 23: Minehead Giants Of Rock (tickets)

Jan 30: Bilston The Robin (tickets)

Mar 6: Stourport Fusion Festival (tickets)

Apr 10: Chepstow Winter's End Festival (tickets)

May 21: Leeds Seven (w/Joanne Harris & The Storytime Band) (tickets)

May 27: Leicester The Musician (w/Kentish Spires) (tickets)

Aug 20-22: Faverhsam A New Day Festival (tickets)

Sep 16: Sheffield Greystones (w/Howard Sinclair) (tickets)

Oct 21: Darlington Forum (w/Ms. Amy Birks)

Oct 22: Heswall Big Room (w/Kentish Spires) (tickets)

Oct 23: Barnoldswick Music & Arts Centre (tickets)