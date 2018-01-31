John Fogerty announces reissue series and new album

John Fogerty has announced that five of his acclaimed solo albums are to be reissued in the coming months.

The reissue campaign will get under way on April 27, led by his Grammy Award-winning album Blue Moon Swamp, which will arrive on 180g blue vinyl, CD and on digital formats to mark its 20th anniversary.

The CD features the original 12 tracks from the 1997 release along with two bonus songs from the 2004 reissue: Just Pickin’ and Endless Sleep.

The album artwork has also been updated showing the concert backdrop from the tour in support of the record.

April 27 will also see the re-release of 1985’s Centerfield and 1998 live album Premonition, while 1986’s Eye Of The Zombie and 2004’s Deja Vu (All Over Again) will launch on May 25.

Fogerty is currently in the studio working on material for the follow-up to 2013’s Wrote A Song For Everyone. It’s expected to be released later this year, with live dates to be announced in due course.

John Fogerty Blue Moon Swamp tracklist

Southern Streamline Hot Rod Heart Blueboy A Hundred And Ten In The Shade Rattlesnake Highway Bring It Down To Jelly Roll Walking In A Hurricane Swamp River Days Rambunctious Boy Joy Of My Life Blue Moon Nights Bad Bad Boy Just Pickin’ Endless Sleep

