John Carpenter streams Angel's Asylum

Horror icon John Carpenter has released a stream of his track Angel’s Asylum.

It’s the second song to be released from his upcoming album Lost Themes II, due out on April 15 via Sacred Bones Records. He previously made Distant Dream available to stream.

The song title references the Asylum comic book series Carpenter created with his wife and film producer Sandy King.

He says: “Angel’s Asylum has a driving rock sound and is more reminiscent of my later work. We initially started writing it for the comic book and we liked it so much we decided to put it on the album.”

Carpenter will hit to the road in support of Lost Themes II later this year, and will take part in the ATP Halloween event Release The Bats in the UK in October.

Lost Themes II is available for pre-order.

LOST THEMES II TRACKLIST

Distant Dream White Pulse Angel’s Asylum Hofner Dawn Windy Death Dark Blues Virtual Survivor Bela Lugosi Last Sunrise Utopian Facade Real Xeno (Bonus)

Jun 02: Barcelona Primavera, Spain

Jun 15: Portland Arlene Schnitzer, OR

Jun 17: Oakland Fox Theatre, CA

Jun 18: Los Angeles Orpheum, CA

Jun 21: Denver Gothic Theatre, CO

Jun 23: Austin Moody Theatre, TX

Jun 24: Dallas Majestic Theater, TX

Jul 02-07: Asbru ATP, Iceland

Jul 06: Neuchatel International Film Festival, Switzerland

Jul 08: New York Playstation Theatre, NY

Jul 12: Washington DC Lincoln Theatre

Jul 15: Detroit The Masonic Temple, MI

Oct 28: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Oct 29: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Oct 31: London Troxy, UK