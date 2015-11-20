John Carpenter set for ATP's Release The Bats in 2016

Horror icon John Carpenter will headline next year’s ATP Halloween event Release The Bats.

The All Tomorrow’s Parties-run event takes place at The Albert Hall, Manchester on October 29 and London’s The Troxy on October 31, 2016 – with gig-goers invited to dress up for the occasion.

Director and screenwriter Carpenter will perform a musical retrospective of his horror soundtrack work, his debut studio album Lost Themes, plus new material at the shows.

Carpenter has directed and scored films including 1978’s Halloween, 1980’s The Fog and 1983’s Christine.

More acts will be announced in due course and tickets are available now for both the Manchester and London events.