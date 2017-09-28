Joe Satriani kicks it up a notch on new track Energy

Joe Satriani has released an audio stream of his new track Energy.

The song will feature on Satch’s upcoming 16th solo album What Happens Next, which will launch on January 12 via Sony/Legacy.

The guitar virtuoso is joined on the new record by his Chickenfoot bandmate and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith along with Black Country Communion mainman and bassist Glenn Hughes.

Satriani tells Guitar World: “Energy shows the power, fun and excitement of true and spontaneous musical chemistry. Chad, Glenn and me rockin’ out, not holding back, revelling in the moment.”

He goes on to say that his focus on the new record was to write tracks “about a human being, two feet on the ground, heart pumping, with emotions, dreams and hopes.”

Satriani adds: “I said to Chad in an early text, ‘No odd time signatures, no progressive stuff, pure rock and soul.’

“The last two records really showed that I was enjoying playing with progressive elements, and when I reached the end of Shockwave Supernova, I said, ‘I think I’ve done it. For some reason, I don’t feel like going back over that any more.’”

Last week, Satch announced that he’d head out on the road on his G3 tour across North America early next year, where he’ll be joined by Dream Theater’s John Petrucci and Def Leppard’s Phil Collen.

Joe Satriani What Happens Next tracklist

Energy Catbot Thunder High On The Mountain Cherry Blossoms Righteous Smooth Soul Headrush Looper What happens Next Super Funky Badass Invisible Forever And Ever

2018 G3 Tour featuring Joe Satriani, John Petrucci & Phil Collen

Jan 11: Seattle The Moore Theatre, WA

Jan 12: Salem Historic Elsinore Theatre, OR

Jan 13: Reno Grand Sierra Theatre, NV

Jan 14: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Jan 16: Salt Lake City Delta Hall at Eccles Theater, UT

Jan 17: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Jan 18: Mesa Arts Center , AZ

Jan 19: Los Angeles Orpheum Theatre, CA

Jan 20: San Diego Balboa Theatre, CA

Jan 21: Tucson Fox Tucson Theatre, AZ

Jan 24: Denver Historic Paramount Theatre, CO

Jan 25: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Jan 26: Irving The Pavillion at The Toyota Music Factory, TX

Jan 27: Austin City Limits Moody Theater, TX

Jan 28: Houston Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, TX

Jan 30: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Jan 31: Jacksonville Florida Theatre, FL

Feb 01: Pompano Beach Amphitheatre, FL

Feb 02: Fort Myers Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall, FL

Feb 03: St. Petersburg Mahaffey Theater, FL

Feb 06: Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, NC

Feb 08: Wallingford Toyota Presents Oakdale, CT

Feb 09: Syracuse Landmark Theatre, NY

Feb 10: Albany Palace Theatre, NY

Feb 11: Greensburg The Palace Theatre , PA

Feb 14: Washington Warner Theatre, DC

Feb 15: Boston Orpheum Theatre , MA

Feb 16: New York Beacon Theatre , NY

Feb 17: Philadelphia Merriam Theater , PA

Feb 18: Newark New Jersey Performing Arts Center, NJ

Feb 20: Rochester Auditorium Theatre, NY

Feb 21: Toronto Massey Hall, ON

Feb 22: Northfield Hard Rock Live, OH

Feb 23: Chicago Theatre , IL

Feb 24: Minneapolis State Theatre, MN

Feb 25: Milwaukee Riverside Theater, WI

Inside the mind of the guitarist: Joe Satriani