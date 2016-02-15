Joe Perry disses Steven Tyler's country project

Joe Perry has taken a swipe at Aerosmith bandmate Steven Tyler’s flirt with country music.

The guitarist, who previously detailed his rocky relationship with Tyler in his 2014 autobiography Rocks: My Life In And Out Of Aerosmith, has mocked the singer’s decision to record a country album.

Perry tells USA Today: “Hey, if I didn’t know him when I heard the song I’d go, ‘It’s okay, next.’ I’m not going to say anything else about that.

“Steven is in Nashville doing whatever he’s doing. He’s got a rhinestone cowboy hat going ‘Yippee ki yay.’ I don’t know what else to say about that.”

Tyler issued single Red, White And You last month from the album, which is tentatively due for release this year.

He admitted last year that his Aerosmith bandmates are “not happy” about his solo album, as it resulted in the Boston band scrapping most of their 2016 tour plans, according to guitarist Brad Whitford.

Meanwhile, Perry is involved in his own supergroup side-project The Hollywood Vampires, which features Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper. The band have said that they will pay tribute to Lemmy in their performance at the Grammy Awards tonight (February 15).