Hollywood Vampires plan Lemmy Grammy tribute

Hollywood Vampires say they’ll pay tribute to Lemmy at next week’s Grammy Awards.

The event will take place at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, on February 15. And the band featuring Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Johnny Depp, say they’ll perform a Motorhead track in honour of the late rock icon, who died on December 28 aged 70.

Cooper tells Rolling Stone: “We started this band as a means to toast our ‘dead drunk friends’ at the Rainbow, all the ghosts in the bar, and now I guess Lemmy is involved in that, too.

“He was one of those salt-of-the-earth guys. Find me somebody who didn’t love Lemmy. He’s just one of those guys that’s impossible not to like.”

The band have yet to decide what Motorhead track to play on the night, but Cooper says Ace Of Spades could be in the running – although he’s unsure if he’d copy Lemmy’s distinctive vocals.

Cooper adds: “I might do it more Alice Cooper style, but it would still have to have that growl – that guttural voice to make it work. I can’t picture Creedence Clearwater doing that song.”

Hollywood Vampires will also perform Bad As I Am at the bash – a bonus track which features on the deluxe edition on their 2015 self-titled debut. It’s out on February 12 and is available for pre-order.

Cooper will head out on a tour with his solo band for a run of dates across North America in April and May.

Hollywood Vampires Deluxe Version tracklist