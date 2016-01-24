Steven Tyler streams Red White & You

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has made his country single Red White & You available to stream.

The song follows Love Is Your Name as the second preview of Tyler’s upcoming debut solo album, which is expected later this year.

Produced by Nashville veteran Dann Huff (Keith Urban, Faith Hill), Red White & You was co-written by Tyler along with Nathan Barlowe, Levi Hummon and Jon Vella.

Tyler tweeted: “I declare today #RedWhiteAndYou Day. Attendance at work/school optional. Volume is mandatory.”

2015’s Love Is Your Name introduced Tyler to American country music radio and showed a strong start by peaking at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

No official release date for the project has been revealed, but the singer is teaming with country outfit Loving Mary for a pair of concerts in Niagara Falls, Ontario in late March.

Tyler has admitted his Aerosmith bandmates are “not happy” about the solo record as it has resulted in the Boston band scrapping most of their 2016 tour plans, according to guitarist Brad Whitford.