Tyler: Aerosmith ‘not happy’ about my solo album

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler says his bandmates are “not happy” about his solo project.

He’s working on a country music album and insists it’s the right thing to do, despite what anyone else might think.

Tyler tells Rolling Stone: “I’m sure they’re not happy. But Joe Perry has done five solo albums. I just thought, ‘Hey, it’s my turn in the barrel.’ This is a side-project that’s now turned into a love of life.

“I think we’ve got something here that the radio would love to play. That’s why I’m in it – I love to take the power of ‘wow’ to the 100th degree.”

But the singer reports relations within the volatile Boston outfit are better than ever. “We try and keep the past out of it,” he says. “It’s a band and it’s a family.

“It’ll do it until I come screeching to a halt, all broken and battered. I’ll scream, ‘Yee-haw, what a ride!’”

Guitarist Perry last week discussed the possibility of a follow-up to Aerosmith’s 2012 album Music From Another Dimension, saying: “I’d love to get in the studio and just blow, to see if we can come up with some new stuff.”

Tyler reports that he’s inspired to write for the project. “The end product is always the song,” he says. “The only way out is through. Whether it’s down the rabbit hole and making love to Alice, I’m always coming out of the rabbit hole — after having a fight with the Queen of Hearts and the fucking Cheshire Cat.

“That’s neither here nor there, but it certainly gives me a ton of stuff to write about.”

Aerosmith last week confirmed that the DVD edition of their Donington 2014 concert movie will be released on September 4.