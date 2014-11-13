Perry talks toxic relationship with Tyler

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has revealed his rocky relationship with frontman Steven Tyler doesn’t affect the band. And he says while Tyler is like a brother, he doesn’t always like what he has to say.

Perry’s been promoting his new book Rocks: My Life In And Out Of Aerosmith which launched last month via Simon & Schuster. And he reveals one of the reasons he wrote the autobiography was to put the record straight about the pair’s relationship.

He tells Smashing Interviews: “It’s pretty much what it is. You can love your brother, but you don’t have to like him. We have our ups and downs. He’ll say stuff in the press and I’ll think, ‘What the hell is he talking about?’ Next time I see him, it’s all hugs and kisses.

“We know the band is bigger than our ups and downs. If anything, it’s been a learning process in how to deal with each other’s personalities. That’s one of the reasons I wanted to write the book because people hear stuff about Joe and Steven not getting along.”

He continues: “There aren’t too many bands out there that are touring all the time that manage to keep the same guys in the band, the same lineup that was there in 1971. That takes a lot of work. You learn how to adjust as you get older. You go from being a teenager with no responsibilities to middle-aged with wives and girlfriends – then you become fathers and grandfathers.

”We’ve all had that side of our lives, and we’ve had to reconcile that with this rock and roll thing which is a timeless kind of music. I truly believe it helps keep you young.”

Last week, Tyler insisted he wouldn’t read the autobiography as they had to share a stage together. But Perry says he’s actually read part of the book – and the singer likes it.

He continues: “He texted me and said he read the first four chapters and really liked it. He said the packaging was very good as well as the pictures and art. Those are the kinds of things he would notice. That’s the best information I can give you.”

Earlier this year, Perry said Tyler was less of a team player than he used to be, while the guitarist also hinted the band could continue touring rather than record the follow-up to 2012’s Music From Another Dimension.