Joe Louis Walker premieres One Sunny Day video

Joe Louis Walker has debuted his lyric video for One Sunny Day with TeamRock.

It’s taken from upcoming album Everybody Wants A Piece, to be launched on October 9 via Provogue.

Walker says: “I’d like to be known for the credibility of a lifetime. Sometimes I feel I’ve learned more from my failures than from my success. But that’s made me stronger and more adventurous, and helped me create my own style.

“I’d like to think that when someone puts on one of my records they would know from the first notes, ‘That’s Joe Louis Walker.’”

Everybody Wants A Piece is available for pre-order now. Walker is currently touring North America, with European dates in October.

Tracklist