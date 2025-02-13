Jimmy Page and the Black Crowes have officially launched the expanded edition of their 2000 album Live At The Greek, almost a year after Black Crowes mainmen Chis and Rich Robinson told Howard Stern it was on the way.

The new edition of Live At The Greek – recorded over two nights at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles in October 1999, and in Wantagh, NY, the following year – will be available as a six-disc vinyl set and a three-CD edition, and will finally include tracks by the Black Crowes omitted from the original release due to contractual restrictions set by the Crowes' then label, Columbia Records.

The album will also be available as a "Best Of" set, a limited edition double coloured vinyl package which is only available via the Black Crowes website.

"I’m really looking forward to the soon-to-be-available release of Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes material from concerts in 1999," says Page. "The new mixes capture the collaboration of those historic encounters and provide the full explosive passion and exciting energy of those alchemical moments."

"The new Live at the Greek box set brings the whole experience of our work with Jimmy into a vibrant, electric, mystical and powerful perspective," says Chris Robinson. "Hail, hail rock ‘n roll!”

"Going through the shows and putting together the new box set has been such an incredible dive back to that time in our history," adds Rich Robinson. "It was a once-in-a-lifetime thrill to play these amazing iconic songs with the man who composed them. The sound of the new mixes and extra songs blew me away when I first heard them."

Among the additions to the tracklist – now expanded from 20 songs to 35 – are Black Crowes' Remedy, Wiser Time and No Speak, No Slave and, as well as their cover of Otis Redding's Hard To Handle. A video for No Speak, No Slave has also been released, featuring never-before-seen footage.

The package also includes five songs recorded during an as-yet-unidentified soundcheck (The Zeppelin classics Custard Pie, You Shook Me, The Lemon Song and Ten Years Gone as well as a track simply entitled Jam written by Rich Robinson and Jimmy Page, which is exclusive to the Best Of edition).

The other new additions include versions of Led Zeppelin's In the Light and Misty Mountain Hop, which are presumably those that appeared as bonus tracks on the Japanese version of the album, and were recorded at the Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY in 2000. A version of Bring It On Home – also on the new tracklist – was recorded at the same show and appeared with the other two on a Record Store Day 10" single in 2017.

The other new tracks include The Black Crowes' She Talks To Angels – an encore at the Jones Beach Show – and Led Zeppelin's Hots On For Nowhere. Full tracklist below.

The album was produced, mixed, and remastered by Kevin Shirley, and is accompanied by behind-the-scenes photos and more. It's released via The Orchard on March 14, and is available to pre-order now.

Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes: Live at the Greek tracklist

Celebration Day

Custard Pie

Sick Again

No Speak No Slave

Hard to Handle

The Wanton Song

Misty Mountain Hop

Hots On For Nowhere

What Is and What Should Never Be

Wiser Time

Mellow Down Easy

Woke Up This Morning (My Baby She Was Gone)

Ten Years Gone

In My Time of Dying

Your Time Is Gonna Come

Remedy

The Lemon Song

In The Light

Shake Your Moneymaker

Sloppy Drunk Blues

Shape of Things

Nobody’s Fault But Mine

Heartbreaker

Bring It On Home

She Talks To Angels

Oh Well

Hey, Hey, What Can I Do

You Shook Me

Out on the Tiles

Whole Lotta Love

Custard Pie (soundcheck)

You Shook Me (soundcheck)

The Lemon Song (soundcheck)

Ten Years Gone (soundcheck)

Jam (soundcheck)*

* Exclusive to the "Best Of" edition