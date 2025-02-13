"It was a once-in-a-lifetime thrill to play these amazing iconic songs with the man who composed them": Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes detail massively expanded edition of Live At The Greek

Watch the video for the previously unreleased No Speak, No Slave and listen to the Led Zeppelin classic Bring It On Home

Jimmy Page and the Black Crowes publicity still
(Image credit: Ross Halfin)

Jimmy Page and the Black Crowes have officially launched the expanded edition of their 2000 album Live At The Greek, almost a year after Black Crowes mainmen Chis and Rich Robinson told Howard Stern it was on the way.

The new edition of Live At The Greek – recorded over two nights at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles in October 1999, and in Wantagh, NY, the following yearwill be available as a six-disc vinyl set and a three-CD edition, and will finally include tracks by the Black Crowes omitted from the original release due to contractual restrictions set by the Crowes' then label, Columbia Records.

The album will also be available as a "Best Of" set, a limited edition double coloured vinyl package which is only available via the Black Crowes website.

"I’m really looking forward to the soon-to-be-available release of Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes material from concerts in 1999," says Page. "The new mixes capture the collaboration of those historic encounters and provide the full explosive passion and exciting energy of those alchemical moments."

"The new Live at the Greek box set brings the whole experience of our work with Jimmy into a vibrant, electric, mystical and powerful perspective," says Chris Robinson. "Hail, hail rock ‘n roll!”

"Going through the shows and putting together the new box set has been such an incredible dive back to that time in our history," adds Rich Robinson. "It was a once-in-a-lifetime thrill to play these amazing iconic songs with the man who composed them. The sound of the new mixes and extra songs blew me away when I first heard them."

Among the additions to the tracklist – now expanded from 20 songs to 35 – are Black Crowes' Remedy, Wiser Time and No Speak, No Slave and, as well as their cover of Otis Redding's Hard To Handle. A video for No Speak, No Slave has also been released, featuring never-before-seen footage.

The package also includes five songs recorded during an as-yet-unidentified soundcheck (The Zeppelin classics Custard Pie, You Shook Me, The Lemon Song and Ten Years Gone as well as a track simply entitled Jam written by Rich Robinson and Jimmy Page, which is exclusive to the Best Of edition).

The other new additions include versions of Led Zeppelin's In the Light and Misty Mountain Hop, which are presumably those that appeared as bonus tracks on the Japanese version of the album, and were recorded at the Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY in 2000. A version of Bring It On Home – also on the new tracklistwas recorded at the same show and appeared with the other two on a Record Store Day 10" single in 2017.

The other new tracks include The Black Crowes' She Talks To Angels – an encore at the Jones Beach Show – and Led Zeppelin's Hots On For Nowhere. Full tracklist below.

The album was produced, mixed, and remastered by Kevin Shirley, and is accompanied by behind-the-scenes photos and more. It's released via The Orchard on March 14, and is available to pre-order now.

Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes - No Speak No Slave - YouTube Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes - No Speak No Slave - YouTube
Bring It On Home - YouTube Bring It On Home - YouTube
Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes: Live at the Greek tracklist

Celebration Day
Custard Pie
Sick Again
No Speak No Slave
Hard to Handle
The Wanton Song
Misty Mountain Hop
Hots On For Nowhere
What Is and What Should Never Be
Wiser Time
Mellow Down Easy
Woke Up This Morning (My Baby She Was Gone)
Ten Years Gone
In My Time of Dying
Your Time Is Gonna Come
Remedy
The Lemon Song
In The Light
Shake Your Moneymaker
Sloppy Drunk Blues
Shape of Things
Nobody’s Fault But Mine
Heartbreaker
Bring It On Home
She Talks To Angels
Oh Well
Hey, Hey, What Can I Do
You Shook Me
Out on the Tiles
Whole Lotta Love
Custard Pie (soundcheck)
You Shook Me (soundcheck)
The Lemon Song (soundcheck)
Ten Years Gone (soundcheck)
Jam (soundcheck)*

* Exclusive to the "Best Of" edition

Live At The Greek (Deluxe Expanded Vinyl Edition) packshot

(Image credit: The Orchard)
