Jim Root: I put off having a family to dedicate my life to Slipknot

Slipknot’s Jim Root says he's put off having a family to dedicate his life to the band.

The guitarist was in conversation with Irish website Joe when he spoke about the hard work needed to carve out a successful career – and also touched on the grind of touring.

He said: “It’s a lot of work, a lot of sacrifice. It’s almost like you have two alternate realities that you live in. You have your home world and then your touring world.

“I’ve put off having a family because I knew that I was going to be gone on the road all the time, so when I go home it’s just, like… me. That’s a hard thing for me to wrap my brain around and it’s a little bit difficult sometimes.”

He added: “When we tour, we don’t just tour for a month or two and we’re done for the year – we tour six, eight, maybe sometimes nine or 10 months of the year.

"That’s a lot of time being away from home and over 20 years, I’m starting to realise at the age that I’m at now that it’s like, ‘Wow, I’ve kind of given my entire life to this band.' Willingly. I don’t regret it and I wouldn’t change a second of it. I’ve learned so much.”

Slipknot are currently on tour across the UK and Europe in support of their latest studio album We Are Not Your Kind.

The band will play in Birmingham tonight (January 24) and London on Saturday. they’ll follow that with an intimate studio session for BBC Radio 1’s Rock Show With Daniel P Carter.

Slipknot will return to the UK on August 22 for Knotfest UK at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes for a “mind-altering collision of music, art and culture.”

Slipknot: We Are Not Your Kind

Slipknot's new album We Are Not Your Kind was released through Roadrunner Records in 2019. The follow-up to .5: The Gray Chapter features the lead single Unsainted.View Deal

Slipknot: 2020 UK and European tour

Jan 24: Birmingham Arena, UK

Jan 25: London The O2, UK

Jan 28: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jan 29: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Jan 30: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Feb 01: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Feb 02: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Feb 04: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary

Feb 06: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

Feb 08: Stuttgart Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle, Germany

Feb 09: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Feb 11: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Feb 12: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Feb 14: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 16: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Feb 17: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Feb 18: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Feb 20: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 21: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Feb 22: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

Feb 24: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland