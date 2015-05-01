Jethro Tull stream 1975 Minstrel video

Jethro Tull have premiered a live video from 1975 with TeamRock, which shows the band performing Minstrel In The Gallery.

It appears on the La Grande Edition of the classic album of the same name set for launch on May 4 via Parlophone to mark its 40th anniversary.

Minstrel was their last record to feature the lineup of Ian Anderson, Martin Barre, John Evan, Barriemore Barlow and Jeffrey Hammond-Hammond.

It’s been remixed by Steven Wilson and includes seven bonus tracks, a full concert mixed by Jakko Jakszyk and the live footage, shot in Paris in 1975. It’s presented in a casebound book and comes with 80 pages of background history and notes by Anderson.

The 2CD and 2DVD La Grande editions will be accompanied by standard CD, digital and vinyl versions. It’s available for pre-order via Amazon. Tull previously streamed live versions of the title track, Cold Wind To Valhalla and Aqualung with TeamRock.

Anderson will play at the inaugural Ramblin’ Man Fair at at Mote park, Maidstone, Kent on July 25 and 26, and at HRH Prog 4 in North Wales next March.