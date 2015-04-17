Jethro Tull stream live Valhalla

Jethro Tull have streamed an unreleased live performance of their track Cold Wind To Valhalla with TeamRock.

It appears on the upcoming La Grande Edition of classic album Minstrel In The Gallery, which is launched on May 4 via Parlophone to mark its 40th anniversary.

The 1975 title was their last album to feature the early 70s lineup of Ian Anderson, Martin Barre, John Evan, Barriemore Barlow and Jeffrey Hammond-Hammond.

It’s been remixed by Steven Wilson and includes seven bonus tracks, a full concert mixed by Jakko Jakszyk and live footage shot in Paris in 1975. It’s presented in a casebound book and comes with 80 pages of background history and notes by Anderson.

The 2CD and 2DVD La Grande editions will be accompanied by standard CD, digital and vinyl versions. It’s available for pre-order via Amazon. Tull previously streamed a live version of the title track with TeamRock.

Anderson will play at this year’s TeamRock-sponsored Ramblin’ Man Fair at at Mote park, Maidstone, Kent on July 25 and 26.