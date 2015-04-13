Tull launch live Minstrel stream

Jethro Tull have streamed a live version of Minstrel In The Gallery, taken from the upcoming re-release of the band’s classic 1975 album of the same name.

The La Grande Edition includes a remix by Steven Wilson plus a collection of additional tracks including unreleased alternative takes, live recordings and a full Paris concert performance mixed by Jakko Jakszyk.

Minstrel In The Gallery won Tull their sixth gold disc. It was their last album to feature the early 70s lineup of Ian Anderson, Martin Barre, John Evan, Barriemore Barlow and Jeffrey Hammond-Hammond.

The 2CD and 2DVD La Grande editions will be accompanied by standard CD, digital and vinyl versions. It’s available for pre-order via Amazon.