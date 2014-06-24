Jethro Tull release new A Passion Play trailer

Jethro Tull have released a new trailer for the deluxe reissue of 1973's A Passion Play.

The conceptual follow-up to the hit Thick As A Brick album will be released through Rhino on June 30 comes as a lavish An Extended Performance version featuring 2 CDs and 2 DVDs. There will also be a heavyweight vinyl version released, as previously stated on Prog.

The new version comes complete with the band’s earlier Chateau d’Herouville sessions, containing 15 tracks on a second CD. Both discs are presented with a brand-new mix by Steven Wilson.

Two DVDs are also included: one containing the original record in 5.1 and PCM stereo, along with video clips of stage intro film The Hare Who Lost His Spectacles; and the other carrying alternative mixes of the Chateau d’Herouville sessions.

The discs are packaged in a box set along with a book featuring interviews with Wilson, dancer Jane Eve, spun man Chris Amson, plus the memoirs of the Revered Godfrey Pilchard.