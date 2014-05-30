Jethro Tull's Passion Play gets extended edition

Jethro Tull’s 1973 concept album A Passion Play is to be released in an extended four-disc format, it’s been confirmed.

The new version comes complete with the band’s earlier Chateau d’Herouville sessions, containing 15 tracks on a second CD. Both discs are presented with a brand-new mix by Steven Wilson.

Two DVDs are also included: one containing the original record in 5.1 and PCM stereo, along with video clips of stage intro film The Hare Who Lost His Spectacles; and the other carrying alternative mixes of the Chateau d’Herouville sessions.

The discs are packaged in a box set along with a book featuring interviews with Wilson, dancer Jane Eve, spun man Chris Amson, plus the memoirs of the Revered Godfrey Pilchard.

A Passion Play: An Extended Performance will be launched via Rhino on June 30, with digital and vinyl editions also available. Tull mainman Ian Anderson is gearing up to tour the UK in support of latest solo album Homo Erraticus.

Tracklist

**CD 1: A Passion Play – Steven Wilson stereo mix **

Lifebeats/Prelude 2. The Silver Cord 3. Re-Assuring Tune 4. Memory Bank 5. Best Friends 6. Critique Oblique 7. Forest Dance #1 8. The Story Of The Hare Who Lost His Spectacles Forest Dance #2 The Foot Of Our Stairs (+ 2 extra verses found on end of multi-track reel) 11. Overseer Overture Flight From Lucifer 10.08 to Paddington 14. Magus Perde 15. Epilogue

**CD 2: The Chateau d’Herouville Sessions – Steven Wilson stereo mix **

The Big Top Scenario Audition Skating Away Sailor No Rehearsal Left Right Solitaire Critique Oblique (Part I) Critique Oblique (Part II) Animelee (1st Dance) [Instrumental] Animelee (2nd Dance) [Instrumental] Law Of The Bungle (Part I) Tiger Law Of The Bungle (Part II)

**DVD 1 **

_A Passion Play _mixed to 5.1 DTS and AC3 Dolby Digital surround sound and PCM 96⁄ 24 PCM stereo. A flat transfer from the original master at PCM 96⁄ 24 stereo and video clips of ‘The Story Of The Hare Who Lost His Spectacles’ an intro and outro film footage used in the Passion Play tour of 1973

DVD 2