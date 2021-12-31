The return of Jethro Tull on the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale now!

Jethro Tull grace the cover of the brand new issue of Prog, which is on sale now...

We celebrate the release of the first new Tull album for 19 years, The Zealot Gene. Ian Anderson explains why he's returned to religion for inspiration for the new album, much as he did with Aqualung 50 years ago. He discusses what lays in store for Tull fans over the coming year and looks back on 1970's Benefit album and chats about his new lyric book too.

You get two great Jethro Tull art prints free with this issue too, as well as a 20-track MoonJune Records sampler, featuring great new music from the likes of Stick Men, Soft Machine, PAKT, Markus Reuter and more.

There's also the results of the 2021 Prog Magazine Readers' Poll and we also pay tribute to the late Big Big Train singer David Longdon.

Also in Prog 126...

Fish - we caught up with the big man to find out the current state of play, and to mull over highpoints from his life in music.

PFM - Italian prog legends discuss androids, social media and very tasty bread!

John McLaughlin - the fusion guitar maestro on his new album and that Mahavishnu debut.

David Longdon - Prog pays tribute to the late Big Big Train singer who sadly died in November.

MoonJune Records - owner Leonardo Pavkovic celebrates 20 years of the Canterbury-inspired label.

Rachel Flowers - the US multi-instrumentalist progs things up on album number three.

Maybeshewill - the Leicester post-rockers return after a four-year hiatus.

Swallow The Sun - The mournful Finns have created their proggiest work yet with Moonflowers.

Readers' Poll - you voted. We counted. The results are in. So, who’s won what?

Matt Berry - The comedian and musician celebrates a decade on the Acid Jazz label.

Prognosis Festival - Our in-depth guide to next year’s Prognosis Festival in Eindhoven.

Between The Buried & Me - Tommy Rogers and Dan Briggs discuss Between The Buried & Me returning to their Colors concept for their latest album.

Anna Phoebe - violinist Anna Phoebe discusses a prog world full of Jethro Tull, Jon Lord and, er, allotment gardening!

Plus album reviews from Jethro Tull, Big Big Train, King Crimson, Hawkwind, Wobbler, Asia, Ozric Tentacles, Anhtny Phillips, Airbag, Richard Dawson, Can, Renaissance, Strawbs, Karnivool, Ian Anderson, Tangerine Dream, Cardiacs, John Lodge, Bill Nelson, Nosound and more!

And live reviews from Marillion, Prog The Forest, Blanket and Sleep Token.

Here's our guide on how best to get a hold of your copy of Prog while we're still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

* Prog is still on sale in the UK in most supermarkets and newsagents, even during current Covid-related restrictions, so you should have options on the high street. You can use our store finder to find your nearest stockist. Delays are possible as stores prioritise the delivery of different lines of stock.

* The easiest option for everyone would be to go digital. You can get single digital issues from the Apple Store, from Zinio and all manner of digital magazine retailers.

* Subscribe to Prog. We are now accepting subscriptions from the rest of the world. Subscriptions available here.

* In North America, Prog is available is branches of Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million, although new issues do not go on sale until a couple of weeks after they're published in The UK.

* Single print issues of Prog can be purchased online from Magazines Direct and also Burning Shed.

Click on the corresponding cover on the single issue page at Magazines Direct for payment options.