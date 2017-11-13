Jeff Lynne’s ELO announce North America tour

Jeff Lynne’s ELO have confirmed a 10-date North American tour.

The shows will take place throughout August 2018 – more than 30 years after Lynne’s last extensive tour across the Atlantic.

The news comes just hours after the band announced a UK tour for September and October next year.

A statement reads: “On the heels of a once-in-a-lifetime Wembley Stadium show and a European tour in 2017, Jeff Lynne’s ELO announces its first North American tour in 30 plus years produced by Live Nation.

“Jeff Lynne’s last extensive US tour with ELO was in 1981. Known as one of the most iconic forces in music history, Jeff Lynne’s ELO has spent the last two years with a critically acclaimed and chart-topping album, a sold out run of UK and European shows, as well as an induction into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame.”

Tickets will go on general sale from 10am local time on Friday, November 17, via Ticketmaster.

Jeff Lynne’s ELO will also release their new live package titled Wembley Or Bust on the same day that tickets go on sale. It was recorded on June 24 this year during the band’s set at the iconic London venue and will arrive on 2CD, 2CD/DVD, 2CD/Blu Ray and on triple vinyl via Sony Music.

The band previously released footage of Turn To Stone from the performance. Wembley Or Bust is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with the 2018 North American tour dates.

Aug 02: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Aug 04: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Aug 08: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 10: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Aug 13: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Aug 15: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL

Aug 16: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Aug18: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Aug 21: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 24: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Jeff Lynne’s ELO Wembley Or Bust tracklist

Standin’ In The Rain Evil Woman All Over The World Showdown Livin’ Thing Do Ya When I Was A Boy Handle With Care Last Train to London Xanadu Rockaria! Can’t Get It Out Of My Head 10538 Overture Twilight Ma-Ma-Ma Belle Shine A Little Love Wild West Hero Sweet Talkin’ Woman Telephone Line Turn To Stone Don’t Bring Me Down Mr. Blue Sky Roll Over Beethoven

