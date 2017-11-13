Skid Row explain why Sebastian Bach reunion failed to happen

Skid Row guitarist Dave ‘Snake’ Sabo has explained why talks with former frontman Sebastian Bach about a possible reunion fell apart.

The singer acrimoniously split with band in 1996, saying at one point that they were “allergic to cash” claiming Rachel Bolan and co turned down $500,000 for two reunion shows.

Bach attempted to mend his relationship with his ex bandmates last year and reported that talks about a reunion were taking place behind the scenes.

Nothing came from those meetings – and now Sabo has explained the reasons behind the decision not to pursue a reunion.

He tells SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation (via Blabbermouth): “I think everybody was entertaining the idea – and I think we realised that whatever it was that tore us apart years ago still existed.

“We got offered a lot of money. There was a lot of stuff that’s been said about what happened and tours being booked – that didn’t happen. Any offers that came in came through to me and Rachel, because it’s our band.

“So there was a good amount of money being offered. And then with the dialogue that went back and forth, it got ugly again.”

Sabo insists the decision to walk away from a reunion had “nothing to do with money” and adds: “It was more about control. Other people having a desire to have more control over this thing than we were willing to give. And it was not about anything other than this is our band.

“This is not ego-driven, I promise you. It wasn’t about me making more money than you, or you making more… it wasn’t about that at all. I guess it was the personality conflicts that existed before, 20 years ago that are still there.”

But despite the lack of reunion, Sabo won’t rule out the possibility of something happening in the future.

He continues: “The chances of it happening, I would say they’re slim to none, but I never say never. But I will say this – in this day and age, we live in the moment. I mean, I’m living right here, right now in the moment. And I love having ZP Theart in the band.”

Skid Row released three records with Bach: Their self-titled 1989 album, 1991’s Slave To the Grind and 1995’s Subhuman Race.

