Jared James Nichols gets heavy in Last Chance video

Jared James Nichols has released a video of his new track Last Chance exclusively with Classic Rock.

The song will feature on the guitarist’s upcoming album Black Magic which is out in September.

Speaking about the track, Nichols says: “Last Chance is easily the hardest-hitting song I’ve ever written. I completely let it all hang out and went wild!

“Even the guitar solo is ‘off the wall’, blazing fast, and absolutely crazy. I needed to set the bar high for the new record and come out with a bang!”

Last Chance, which is now available to purchase as a digital single via Amazon, was produced by Nichols and Tony Perry – son of Aerosmith guitarist Joe, and was mixed by Jay Ruston.

Nichols will head out on tour later this week, kicking off with a set at Hellfest on Saturday, June 17. Find a full list of Nichols’ other 2017 live dates below.

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 21: Grimsby Yardbirds, UK

Jun 24: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms, UK

Jun 25: Manchester Academy, UK (with Blue Oyster Cult)

Jun 26: Newcastle Northumbria Institute, UK with Blue Oyster Cult)

Jun 28: Nottingham Rock City, UK with Blue Oyster Cult)

Jun 29: Glasgow ABC, UK with Blue Oyster Cult)

Jul 27: Birmingham Town Hall, UK (with UFO)

Jul 28: Blackburn King George’s Hall, UK (with UFO)

Jul 29: Maidstone Ramblin’ Man Fair, UK

Jul 30: Ebbw Vale Steelhouse Festival, UK

Zakk Wylde and Jared James Nichols live review – London, Forum

Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+