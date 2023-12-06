"It has been far too long." Jane's Addiction announce 2024 UK and Europe tour

Jane's Addiction have shared details of their first UK/Europe tour in eight years.

The Los Angeles rockers will hit the road from May 23 for a festival appearance at Derbyshire's Bearded Theory, before heading off to London for two nights at the Roundhouse on May 27 and May 28. For the rest of the trek, the band will make stops in Glasgow, Manchester, Hamburg, Cologne and more, before wrapping up on July 3 in Luxembourg.

Other festival bookings include Nova Rock Festival, Azkena Rock Festival and Pinkpop.

Speaking of the trek, frontman Perry Farrell says: "Tonight the Jane’s camp is over the moon, as we’re finally able to announce UK, European headline, and festival shows. It has been far too long - my Janes Addiction family! We can't wait to see your faces again, (well look at you)...singing songs, and soaring to the moon in a new rocket. Togetherness- roll on 2024!".

The general ticket sale will launch on December 8 at 10am local time. View the full tour schedule below:

May 23rd - 26th May: Bearded Theory Festival, UK

May 27: London Roundhouse, UK

May 29: London Roundhouse, UK

May 31: Glasgow Barrowland, UK

Jun 03: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Jun 06: Hamburg Große Freiheit, Germany

Jun 13: Nova Rock Festival, Austria

Jun 20: Azkena Rock Festival, Spain

Jun 23: Pinkpop, The Netherlands

Jun 25: Cologne Carlswerk Victoria, Germany

Jun 26: Paris L'Olympia, France

Jun 28: Summer Series at Trinity College Dublin, Ireland

Jul 03: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg