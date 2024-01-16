Jane Weaver streams title track of upcoming album Love In Constant Spectacle in April

Jane Weaver has announced that she will release her brand new studio album, Love In Constant Spectacle, through Fire Records on April 5. At the same time she has streamed brand new track, album opener Perfect Storm, which you can listen to below.

The new album, the follow-up to 2021's lauded Flock, and which has been described as "vivid" and "dreamlike", sees Weaver working with an outside producer for the very first time, namely John Parish (PJ Harvey, Aldous Harding), who woprked with Weaver at both Rockfield Studios and Geoff Barrow’s Invada Studio.

"A lot of the album’s themes stem from interpretation and translation, observations and emotional cues," says Weaver of the new album. "I love the nuances in translation on foreign film subtitles, sometimes it’s exaggerated or more beautiful, stand-alone statements that don’t make sense but when accompanied by a visual image, we can see the scene play out."

Weaver has previously released a video for the pulsating electronic psychedelia of the upcoming album's title track.

Weaver will also tour the UK throughout April and May.

Pre-order Love In Constant Spectacle.

(Image credit: Fire Records)

Jane Weaver: Love In Constant Spectacle

1. Perfect Storm

2. Emotional Components

3. Love in Constant Spectacle

4. Motif

5. The Axis and The Seed

6. Is Metal

7. Happiness in Proximity

8. Romantic Worlds

9. Univers

10. Family of the Sun