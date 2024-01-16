Jane Weaver streams title track of upcoming album Love In Constant Spectacle in April

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Jane Weaver will release brand new album Love In Constant Spectacle in April

(Image credit: Nic Chapman)

Jane Weaver has announced that she will release her brand new studio album, Love In Constant Spectacle, through Fire Records on April 5. At the same time she has streamed brand new track, album opener Perfect Storm, which you can listen to below.

The new album, the follow-up to 2021's lauded Flock, and which has been described as "vivid" and "dreamlike", sees Weaver working with an outside producer for the very first time, namely John Parish (PJ Harvey, Aldous Harding), who woprked with Weaver at both Rockfield Studios and Geoff Barrow’s Invada Studio.

"A lot of the album’s themes stem from interpretation and translation, observations and emotional cues," says Weaver of the new album. "I love the nuances in translation on foreign film subtitles, sometimes it’s exaggerated or more beautiful, stand-alone statements that don’t make sense but when accompanied by a visual image, we can see the scene play out."

Weaver has previously released a video for the pulsating electronic psychedelia of the upcoming album's title track.

Weaver will also tour the UK throughout April and May.

Pre-order Love In Constant Spectacle.

(Image credit: Fire Records)

Jane Weaver: Love In Constant Spectacle
1. Perfect Storm 
2. Emotional Components 
3. Love in Constant Spectacle
4. Motif 
5. The Axis and The Seed
6. Is Metal 
7. Happiness in Proximity
8. Romantic Worlds 
9. Univers 
10. Family of the Sun

Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.