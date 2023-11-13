Jane Weaver returns with new single Love In Constant Spectacle

By Jerry Ewing
published

Modern psychedelic artist Jane Weaver will tour the UK and Ireland in April and May

Jane Weaver has returned with a brand new single, the pulsating electronic psychedelia of Love In Constant Spectacle through Fire Records. It's her first new music since the release of her album Flock in 2021 and the standalone single Oblique Fantasy, released in 2022, and you can watch the animated video for the new single below.

"It’s about searching for joy, wanting to love and feel loved, then uncovering it in unusual places and in the smallest, hidden things in life," Weaver explains. "Magnified under rocks and stones, it explores connecting with nature and your surroundings as opposed to other people - focusing on autonomy, new beginnings and feeling bewitched.

"The woman here is always moving forward in pursuit of something but constantly finding herself succumbing to nature's spell. Nature leads her back to herself, as that which she was searching for was there all along."

At the same time Weaver has announced a run of tour dates for the UK and Ireland for April and May, usually a signifier that more new music is on the way.

Jane Weaver UK and Ireland tour dates:
Apr 18: Leeds Brudenell Social Club
Apr 19: Bristol Trinity Centre
Apr 20: Liverpool Arts Club
Apr 21: Birmingham Castle & Falcon
Apr 23: Glasgow Oran Mor 
Apr 24: Gateshead The Glasshouse
Apr 26: ManchesterBand on the Wall
Apr 28: Nottungham Rescue Rooms
Apr 29: Cambridge Junction
Apr 30: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms
May 1: Brighton Concorde 2
May 2: London Scala
May 9: Dublin Whelan's
May 10: Galway Róisín Dubh 
May 11: Limerick Dolans
May 12: Belfast Ulster Sports Bar
May 23-26: Bearded Theory, Catton Hill, Derbyshire

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday November 15 and will be available from Weaver's website.

