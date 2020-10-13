Jane Weaver streams brand new single The Revolution Of Super Visions

Jane Weaver has streamed her brand new single The Revolution Of Super Visions. The sing is taken from her upcoming new album Flock, the follow up to 2019's acclaimed Loops In The Secret Society, which Weaver will release through Fire Records on March 5. You can listen to The Revolution Of Super Visions in full below.

“The revolution accidentally happens because so many people visualise the same ideals and something supernatural occurs," says Weaver. "Everyone is exhausted with social media, inequality and the toxic masculinity of world leaders contributing to a dying planet."

At the same time Weaver has announced a string of UK tour dates for June 2021 which you can view below.

Flock will be available on olive-green vinyl with a deluxe ‘tip-on’ sleeve and poster (Rough Trade Exclusive), cream vinyl (Indie Store Exclusive) along with standard light rose vinyl edition and CD.

Pre-order Flock.

(Image credit: Jane Weaver)

Jane Weaver 2021 UK tour dates

04.06: Whelans, Dublin, Ireland

05.06: Black Box, Belfast, Ireland

07.06: King Tuts, Glasgow, UK

08.06: The Cluny, Newcastle, UK

09.06: Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK

10.06: Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK

12.06: Thekla, Bristol, UK

13.06: District, Liverpool, UK

15.06: Village Underground, London

16.06: Chalk, Brighton, UK

17.06: Gorilla, Manchester, UK

18.06: Hare and Hounds, Birmingham, UK

19.06: Trades Club, Hebden Bridge, UK