Jane Weaver curates limited edition Love Record Stores compilation

Jane Weaver has curated a limited edition release for Love Record Stores, the campaign to support local independent record stores during this time of uncertainty.

Heaven On Fire will be available through Fire Records on red vinyl with numbers a strictly limited 500 on September 4. The collection is currently streaming on Spotify and you can listen to it below.

Heaven On Fire collects a selection of recent Fire releases, including the title track to Weaver's latest album Flock, sub-navigating styles and genres to create a soundtrack of neo-folk futurism that nods to psychedelia, dream-pop and electronica, featuring artists such as Gwenno, Vanishing Twin,

Fire records proudly state: "This is the sound of 2021, a collision of creative minds, blending eerie folk, analogue electronica, dislocated jazz, ambient experimentalism and somnambulant soul in celebration of new times, it’s a spine tingling soundtrack."

As it's a special release for Love Record Stores, there are no pre-orders.